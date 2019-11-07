Eddie Goldman upgraded to limited practice participant

The Bears have released their updated injury report ahead of their Week 10 game with the Detroit Lions, and Bears fans can take a sigh of relief as they finally have some good news.

Eddie Goldman, who did not practice on Wednesday, was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

For Goldman, who played just 11 snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before coming out with a thigh injury, this is a big step in the right direction towards playing.

On the opposing side, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the way in terms of high-profile players on the injury report. Stafford was a limited practice participant with his ongoing hip/back injuries, but his listing is more of a formality as he is expected to play.

