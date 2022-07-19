The Falcons recently signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to their 90-man roster, but the veteran won’t be around for training camp or the coming season.

According to an announcement from the team, Goldman has informed the Falcons that he is retiring from the NFL. Goldman was set to make $1.12 million with $895,000 of his salary guaranteed.

Goldman was a 2015 second-round pick by the Bears and he played for Chicago through last season, although he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears cut him in March to save money and he signed with the Falcons earlier this month.

Goldman had 175 tackles, 13 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 81 games for the Bears.

The Falcons now have Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush, and Vincent Taylor on the top rungs of their defensive line depth chart.

Eddie Goldman tells Falcons he’s retiring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk