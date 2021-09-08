The Bears signed veteran defensive tackle Margus Hunt and nose tackle Damion Square to the practice squad Wednesday, a sign that Eddie Goldman‘s injuries are a concern for Sunday. The team lists Goldman with knee and ankle injuries that kept him sidelined during Wednesday’s practice.

Goldman is believed to have been injured in Monday’s practice, via Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He missed part of training camp with the virus and then dealt with a back injury. Goldman played in the final preseason game, getting 10 snaps against the Titans.

“He came back in shape — mentally in shape and physically in shape,” Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said Wednesday, via Hoge. “You guys all saw it (in the preseason game). . . . He can still be an X-factor when he’s in there in the game.”

Edge rushers Khalil Mack (groin) and Robert Quinn (back) were limited Wednesday. Both spent much of the 2020 season on the injury report, though Mack played all 16 games and Quinn missed only one.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (back) also was limited.

Eddie Goldman misses practice, while Khalil Mack is limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk