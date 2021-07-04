Eddie Goldman’s future remains in question

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman was an unexcused absence at the Bears’ mandatory minicamp after opting out of 2020 over COVID-19 concerns.

The Bears repeatedly have said they expect Goldman to return for training camp, which begins later this month. However, until he shows up for work or speaks publicly, Goldman’s future remains in doubt.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune cited a league source who suggested Goldman “could be weighing retirement.”

Goldman, 27, has not played since the first quarter of the team’s Dec. 22, 2019, loss to the Chiefs at Soldier Field.

The Bears surely hope for the return of Goldman, who is scheduled to make $4.75 million in base salary this season after having his contract toll. They ranked 15th in run defense in 2020 without him.

The team did cover itself in the event Goldman doesn’t play this season, adding veteran Mike Pennel last month. That late signing would seem to indicate the Bears also have a question about whether Goldman intends to play this season.

