Eddie Goldman is expected to visit Ravens

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman needs a new home after being released by the Bears and he’ll be visiting with one potential employer later this week.

Goldman is set to visit with the Ravens. Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports that the meeting will take place on Friday.

The Bears dropped Goldman last week after an attempt to trade him was unsuccessful. Goldman joined the Bears as a second-round pick in 2015 and started 73 games while with the team. He had 175 tackles, 13 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Ravens have Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, and Justin Ellis set to become free agents on Wednesday, so their interest in defensive linemen may not stop with Goldman.

