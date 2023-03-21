Eddie Goldman is back.

The Falcons announced they’ve reinstated the defensive tackle from the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

Goldman had signed a free-agent deal with Atlanta last July seven seasons with the Bears. But he elected to retire a few days later.

While Goldman opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he came back to appear in 14 games with 10 starts in 2021. That year, he recorded 22 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

In 81 games with 73 starts, Goldman has recorded 175 career tackles with 18 TFLs, 21 QB hits, and 13.0 sacks.

Eddie Goldman coming out of retirement to play for Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk