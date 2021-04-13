Eddie George reacts to being named head coach at TSU

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
Tennessee State University made the hiring of Tennessee Titans great Eddie George as its next head coach official on Tuesday, and George spoke about his new job in an introductory press conference shortly after.

For George, this is his first foray into coaching after having a successful career at both the collegiate and NFL levels.

He’ll have plenty of help along the way, though, as reports have suggested that former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is advising him and former NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is joining the coaching staff.

Those are just two of the big names that have been rumored to be helping George in some form or fashion. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of his coaching staff shakes out.

From all accounts, George nailed his first press conference as head coach, which isn’t always easy to do unless you’re a great speaker like the former Heisman Trophy winner.

George thanked Tiger Nation for welcoming him and made it clear he isn’t there to fool around.

Before taking the job, George says he reached out to different head coaches, both past and present, including Fisher, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin.

George takes the reins from former Tennessee State head coach, Rod Reed, who was with the program for more than a decade and compiled an overall record of 60-69.

