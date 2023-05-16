Eddie George, Randy Shannon to coach Bears OTAs as Bill Walsh fellows

Eddie George, Randy Shannon to coach at Bears OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will have two new coaches when they kick off OTAs next week. On Monday Matt Eberflus announced via team statement that Eddie George and Randy Shannon will join his staff as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

“We are very excited to welcome these two highly talented coaches in Eddie and Randy,” Eberflus said in the statement. “Allowing them to join our staff during our OTAs enables us to offer this unique opportunity to current college coaches during their offseason. We are confident that these coaches will be great assets to our team during their time here, and we are looking forward to learning from them as well.”

Per the Bears’ statement, “the program’s objective is to use NFL club’s training camps to give coaches and scouts opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.”

Both George and Shannon have experience coaching and playing.

George has been the head coach for Tennessee State since 2021 and has led the team to a 9-13 record over the past two seasons. George is best known for his stint as a dominant running back for the Oilers. He was a first round pick in 1996 and won Rookie of the Year that season with a 1,368 rushing yards and eight scores. Over his nine seasons in the NFL, George racked up 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns on the ground, with an additional 2,227 yards and 10 scores in the passing game.

Shannon has a whopping 31 years of coaching experience and currently works as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida State. Shannon’s longest coaching stint was at Miami, where he started as a graduate assistant in 1991 and rose all the way to head coach from 2007-2010. Between Miami and FSU, Shannon has made his way around the South with coaching stints at TCU, Arkansas, Florida and UCF. Shannon also played linebacker for two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, in 1989 and 1990.

In all, the Bears will have six coaches come in as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. The remaining hires will be announced in June.

