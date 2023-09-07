Eddie George is glad Deion Sanders and Jackson State didn't doom Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George is happy former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and the school administrator's decision to pull out of the Southern Heritage Classic after the 2022 game did not doom the longstanding Memphis event.

George said the Southern Heritage Classic provides his team another opportunity, like last week's game at Notre Dame, to play in front of a large crowd and the Tennessee State coaching staff the chance to recruit the Memphis area. Attendance for the Notre Dame game was 77,622, and the average attendance for the past five Southern Heritage Classic games was 43,293.

On Saturday, TSU (0-1) will play Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-1), which is making its debut in the annual game between historically black college universities at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl.

"When you play in front of that many people, you feed off the energy whether you're on the road or at home or at a neutral site like this Saturday," George said. "You feel the energy. It makes a big difference when we can play in front of a crowd that large that is interested in the ballgame. It's great for college football, it's great for both programs and it's great for HBCUs to have a game in Memphis. It brings a great deal of revenue and excitement and energy to that area."

Sanders, who coached at Jackson State before leaving in December to become the head coach at Colorado, said in September 2022 that playing in the Southern Heritage Classic was "not beneficial to us, it's not suitable to us." Even though Jackson State was under contract to play against TSU in the classic through 2024, school officials notified the game's ownership group, Summit Management Corporation, that it would not play again in the classic after 2022 because of scheduling conflicts.

Summit Management Corporation filed a lawsuit claiming breach of contract, and is seeking $1.8 million from Jackson State and $5.4 million from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The case is pending.

From TSU's perspective, it left the immediate future of the Southern Heritage Classic in jeopardy because finding another opponent for the Tigers on short notice would be difficult. Organizers, however, were able to sign Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which had an open spot on its schedule.

The school will become the first team other than TSU or JSU to play in the classic since Grambling State in 1993.

George said he and his staff target the Memphis area in recruiting, and being there this weekend will provide an opportunity to see some of the high school players they are interested in. TSU currently has seven players from the Memphis area on the roster.

"Memphis is a hotbed in recruiting for us," George said. "The last two years going down there, we make it a point to get out to the local high schools, watch a couple of games, see some recruits. It's very important for us to have a presence there."

This won't be the first time TSU and Arkansas at Pine Bluff — which opened the season with a 42-7 loss at Tulsa — have played in a classic. The two team opened the 2016 season in the John Merritt Classic at Nissan Stadium in a game TSU won 44-0.

Arkansas at Pine Bluff avenged the loss in 2019, beating the Tigers 37-31 at Hale Stadium.

