Eddie George expects son Eriq to return to Tennessee State football lineup vs Gardner-Webb

Two of Tennessee State football's key defensive players − Eriq George and Jalen Bell − are expected to return to the lineup in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference opener.

The Tigers (1-1) play Saturday (ESPN+, 5 p.m. CST) against Garner-Webb (1-1) at Nissan Stadium.

Gardner-Webb, which advanced to the second round of the 2022 FCS playoffs, is second in the new conference alignment in scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and third in total offense (398.5 yards).

George, the son of coach Eddie George and a former Montgomery Bell Academy star, is a defensive end who made a splash in his collegiate debut against Notre Dame on Sept. 2 when he came off the bench and made four solo tackles. Eriq George chased down Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and tackled him for no gain on George's first play.

Eriq George and Bell returned to practice Tuesday.

George missed last Saturday's game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a bruised shoulder.

Bell is a transfer defensive tackle from Mississippi Valley State who was TSU's best defensive player through the spring and preseason. He recorded a team-high two tackles for loss against Notre Dame after missing last week's game with a groin injury.

"Eriq is still young and there is no need to push him," Eddie George said. "He could've probably fought through it and played last week and it was the same with Jalen. We felt like we had enough depth there where we could get through a game without (Bell). Because we're going to need him when we get into more meaningful games when we get into conference play."

Chris Walker (six tackles) and Terrell Allen (five), the two players on the depth chart ahead of Eriq George, combined for 11 tackles against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Both players also had a sack.

Emmanuel Baez, a junior, got his first start replacing Bell and made three tackles.

QB Deveon Bryant settles in

For the first time this season, senior quarterback Deveon Bryant will head into a game not having to be concerned with rotating series with last year's starter Draylen Ellis.

George said Bryant separated himself from Ellis with his performance last week. After Ellis played the second series, Bryant played the rest of the way completing 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards. He also rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries.

"My work in practice is going to end up being the same," Bryant said when asked whether his mindset changed after he was given control of the offense. "I've still got to come out, put my best foot forward at all times, executive and make plays."

Gardner-Webb features balanced attack

Gardner-Webb is the Runnin' Bulldogs but can also throw the ball well.

The offense is balanced with quarterback Matthew Caldwell leading the Big South-OVC in passing (62-of-94, 517 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions) and running back Narii Gaither ranked second in rushing (29 carries, 142 yards).

Caldwell is a transfer from Jacksonville State who served as the Runnin' Bulldogs backup last season while Gaither is a four-year starter who rushed for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Gaither has 2,498 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Tennessee State score prediction vs. Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb 24, Tennessee State 18: TSU's offense gained some much-needed stability when Bryant was named the starter. The defense will also be better now that it back at full strength. Gardner-Webb, however, is an FCS team just outside the top 25. The Runnin' Bulldogs gave FBS foe Appalachian State some trouble before losing 45-24 then beat Elon 34-17.

