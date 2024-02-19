Eddie George adds two assistants to Tennessee State football coaching staff

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George completed his staff for the 2024 season by hiring Dylan Chmura as the offensive line coach and Seth Hestness as the fullbacks and tight ends coach.

Chmura replaced Anthony Lewis, who spent two seasons at TSU. The fullbacks and tight ends coaching position is new and was added to accommodate the offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.

In addition to the hirings, George promoted third-year linebackers coach Joe Bowden to associate defensive head coach. Bowden, a former Tennessee Titans linebacker, arrived at TSU with George in 2021.

Dylan Chmura

Chmura, a Wisconsin, native, is the son of Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Chmura. He served as the assistant coach/offensive line and recruiting coordinator at Bemidji State last season and before that had stints at Fresno State, Iowa, and his alma mater Michigan State.

Chmura played tight end and long snapper at Michigan State and was part of the Spartans' Big Ten championship teams in 2013 and 2015. He also was part of Michigan State's 2016 team, which participated in the College Football Playoffs.

Hestness, an Iowa native, worked alongside Roehl at North Dakota State for two years. In 2022, Hestness was the offensive quality control coach, and in 2023, the assistant offensive line coach. Prior to joining the Bison, Hestness had stints at Liberty and Minnesota.

George, who led TSU to its first winning season since 2017 at 6-5 in 2023, announced the Tigers' spring practice will begin on March 20.

