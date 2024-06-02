Eddie eyes first silverware on Rangers return

After returning to Rangers, Leah Eddie is eyeing the first silverware of her career next season.

The defender became Jo Potter's first summer signing, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Glasgow side.

The 23-year-old returns to Rangers having left for Hibernian back in 2018, but she is yet to lift a trophy in her professional career.

"Rangers have obviously been successful last season, I would love to be a part of that and it is something I would love to add to my career," she told RangersTV.

"I have not experienced winning any silverware in my career so far. Hopefully the next season will be the first and it can continue from there.

"I am hoping to bring leadership attributes to the team and just first and foremost get in and get sorted and hopefully hit the ground running."