Eddie & Baucom among Hibs departures as talks continue with quartet

Leah Eddie and Jorian Baucom are leaving Hibs this summer along with retiring skipper Joelle Murray.

Scotland defender Eddie, 23, and 27-year-old American forward Baucom were both named in the SWPL team of the year after impressive campaigns for Grant Scott's side, who finished fifth in the SWPL.

Also departing the club are Naomi Powell, Brooke Nunn, Nina Wilson and Comfort Erhabor, who returns to parent club Brighton after her six-month loan spell.

Hibs are in discussions with Shannon Leishman, Katie Fraine, Shannon McGregor and Kirsty Morrison over new deals.