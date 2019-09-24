Ed Woodward pledges support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he insists early season woes won't derail long-term project

Ed Woodward has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver on Manchester United's long-term project - AFP

Ed Woodward has pledged his full support to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and insisted Manchester United’s early season troubles will not derail the club’s longer-term rebuilding process.

The 2-0 loss at West Ham on Sunday was the eighth defeat in 17 matches Solskjaer has suffered since being appointed permanently in March, during which time United have scored just 16 goals and conceded 24.

But on the day United posted record revenues of £627.1 million for 2018/19, Woodward told investors that Solskjaer would retain his complete backing as part of a long-term bid to get the club “back to the top of English football”.

“Much of the progress made around that investment - in the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities - is behind the scenes and therefore isn’t immediately apparent to those on the outside looking in,” United’s executive vice-chairman said on a conference call.

“These investments, together with the commitment we have made to Ole and his coaching staff in March, have given us the building blocks for success.

“Whilst we’re confident this investment will deliver results, it’s important that we are patient while Ole and his team build for the future. We will continue to focus on the long-term strategy and won’t be influenced by short term distractions.”

United’s poor start has placed fresh scrutiny on the club’s summer transfer dealings when, despite the arrival of defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James, no replacements were brought in for departing strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez or midfielders Ander Herrera and Maroune Fellaini, who left in January. United also failed to sign a right winger, despite long-standing problems in that position.

Subsequent injuries to a series of key players, including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, have left United’s squad stretched and dependent on a host of inexperienced youngsters and a number of ageing squad players.

But Woodward defended the club’s summer business and said the foundations were being put in place for future success.

“The sale and loaning of players this summer has also allowed the manager to involve more of our young players and to provide a firm foundation and culture ready for building the next trophy winning squad,” he said.

“We feel the players we have signed this summer demonstrates this approach is the right one. Returning to the roots of our club’s ethos of youth led, attacking football is the right way forward and everyone at the club - the board, the manager, the squad and all of the staff - remain resolute in our desire to get Manchester United back to the top of English football.

“We will continue to make the necessary investments to make this happen across our first team players, our academy and our recruitment department. This long-term approach to building a squad is the right one.”

Although United are still open to reviewing the football structure and the personnel with it, Woodward said they had been emboldened by their work in the transfer market this summer. There has been much talk about the appointment of a technical director but, if someone was to come in to fill that role, he would be working within the collegiate structure that currently exists.

“Regarding the speculation around a head of football, we’re continually reviewing and looking at the potential to evolve our structure on the football side,” Woodward said.

Dan James has been one of United's star performers this season Credit: REUTERS

“Much of the speculation around this type of role focuses purely on recruitment, an area we have evolved in recent years. As already mentioned, we feel the players we have signed this summer demonstrate this approach is the right one.

“We have materially expanded our recruitment department in recent years to increase its efficiency and productivity. Many of the senior staff in these roles have been at the club for over 10 years. Recruitment recommendations and decisions are worked on on a day to day basis by this department and the manager and his team.

“As always with Manchester United, speculation in the summer transfer window was intense and the club was linked with hundreds of players, almost all without foundation. Despite this, our recruitment department’s robust process and early alignment on targets with the manager meant we were able to approach the window in a focused and disciplined way.

“Our new signings - Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire - joined a strong squad which also saw renewed contracts executed for a number of our key players, including Marcus Rashford, David De Gea and Victor Lindelof as well as Martial, Shaw and others earlier in the season. We’re optimistic for the future.”

Although Woodward hinted at frustration at the volume of players United get linked with in the transfer window, Richard Arnold, the club’s group managing director, implied it had an upside.

“The transfer speculation that Ed has previously referenced also drives a very high level of engagement with the club’s social media community,” Arnold told investors. “It is particularly powerful as we remain deeply connected and engaged with our fans even while the team may not be playing league games.”

United’s revenue increase to £627.1 million was primarily down to a £37 million rise in broadcast income brought about the new Champions League television rights deal.

However, with United not in the Champions League this season, the club are forecasting that turnover will drop to between £560 million and £580 million for 2019/20 - a potential fall of up to £67.1 million.

United’s wage bill also continues to soar. Salary costs grew by a whopping £36.3 million - or 12.3 per cent - to £332.3 million, mainly as a result of investment in the first team squad. The wages accounts for 53 per cent of turnover and has increased by £68.7 million over the past two years - the equivalent of more than £660,000 a week.

The accounts to June 30, 2019 - which showed an operating profit of £50 million and a 19.7 per cent drop in net debt to £203.6 million - also included a payment of £19.6 million to former manager Jose Mourinho and staff following his sacking.