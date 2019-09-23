Ed Woodward and Phil Jones appear to have awkward conversation during Man United loss to West Ham

Woodward turns around appearing to speak to Jones

Ed Woodward appeared to strongly order Phil Jones to “stop” during Manchester United’s shambolic defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went down on the pitch thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell, the cameras began to turn to the stands.

Looking to capture chief executive Woodward’s reaction, the cameras instead caught Jones expressing something that appeared to irritate Woodward.

Jones had been remonstrating with third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant about the game seconds earlier.

Woodward then turned around, appearing to tell the United defender to “stop”, though there are some suggestions the United chief was talking to a club official sitting next to Jones.

Despite another setback, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained upbeat, despite his 19-game run as the permanent manager at Old Trafford yielding just five wins.

“I’ve said many times that there will be highs and lows,” the Norwegian said.

“Today we just have to accept we got no points. I’m disappointed we didn’t win today, but apart from that I’m being very positive.

Phil Jones : sacked in the morning

Ed Woodward : we’re on camera, stop

😂pic.twitter.com/OhYvjoN3pT — Garwain (@Garwain) September 22, 2019

“We just didn’t have the quality when we had those big moments.

“In the Premier League if you don’t take them you won’t get any points. It tipped in their favour and we just have to accept that.”