Ed Warinner talks Michigan OL shuffling, youth
With an incredible amount of turnover from 2019 and injuries in 2020, the Michigan football offensive line has had to do some reshufling.
The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.
The Ravens-Steelers matchup will now be held on Sunday instead of Thanksgiving night.
New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.
The Buccaneers have a serious problem with the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady marriage. Here's how they can fix it.
A sign-and-trade between the Celtics and Hornets involving Gordon Hayward is still very much a possibility, it appears.
Players and fans alike are upset at the NFL delaying Steelers-Ravens, but there are benefits for Pittsburgh.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
Los Angeles is not done tweaking its roster.
Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has his closest relatives by his side after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.
Mike Tyson sat down with UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast to talk about how the Roy Jones Jr. comeback fight came about. Is it surprising that it started with a treadmill and the offer to fight Bob Sapp?
The Los Angeles Angels are heading into a period of renaissance in their hometown of Anaheim. For the immediate future, they have another new first-time general manager charged with building a winning team around eight-time All-Star centerfielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. For the long term, the real estate arm of Angels owner […]
The most heated wrangling over the title of soccer's greatest player could be found between Diego Maradona and Pelé themselves. It was a feud in which FIFA did not want to takes sides when it came to naming the top player of the 20th century. Pelé was the pick of experts.
USWNT stars have competed to be "Charlie's bestie," and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O'Hara are leading the charge.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.
DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.
Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack according to his lawyer Three days of mourning announced in Argentina Underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain earlier this month Jim White: With astonishing control and a ferocious will to win, he was as brave as he was skilful The life and times of Maradona in pictures: The highs and lows of his career Share your memories of Maradona here Obituary: Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen Diego Maradona, one of football's greatest-ever players, has died aged 60. The 1986 World Cup winner had surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month. The Argentine Football Association confirmed he had died this afternoon. "The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts," they said. Another of football's greats, Pele, has led the tributes to: "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above." Follow latest updates and reaction here.