Ed Sheeran announced as Ipswich Town’s new shirt sponsor

Ed Sheeran will sponsor the League One club next season (Getty Images for Global Citizen )

Ed Sheeran will sponsor Ipswich Town’s shirts from next season, the club has announced.

The four-time Grammy award winner is an Ipswich Town support and Suffolk native, and his tour logo will be displayed across the club’s shirts during the 2021/22 campaign.

“The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,” Sheeran said.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!”

Sheeran at an Ipswich Town match in 2018Getty Images

Designs for the new club’s new home kit are set to be released in June.

Read More

Arsenal vs Villarreal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Is Arsenal vs Villarreal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Arsenal vs Villarreal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture tonight