Ed Reed's cryptic tweet fuels more Tom Brady-to-Raiders speculation

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed gave those on the Brady Watch yet another cryptic tweet to try and decipher when he dropped this one Wednesday night:

The Raiders have been rumored as a Tom Brady destination in free agency for weeks. Reed was vocal in his criticism of incumbent Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late last season. Still, Raiders coach Jon Gruden tried to downplay the Brady rumors earlier this week.

When a reply to Reed's tweet interpreted it as him saying Brady was headed to Vegas, Reed was quick to respond.

I didn't say that — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) March 12, 2020

Brady and Reed are longtime friends and Reed was a Brady nemesis on the field in his career as a Hall of Fame safety, mainly with the Baltimore Ravens. Brady called Reed "his kryptonite" when they met before the Ravens-Patriots game this past season, where Reed was honored in Baltimore for his recent Hall induction.

"They know you're my Kryptonite!"- @TomBrady to Ed Reed pic.twitter.com/CF3yfLCXVD — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

Only a week to go - we think (let's hope) - in the Brady Watch.

