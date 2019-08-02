Ed Reed talks which safeties deserve the HOF, how he tricked Peyton Manning and the University of Miami

Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed joins Terez Paylor on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast to talk about which young safeties he feels should join him in the Hall of Fame. He also talks about the time Bill Belichick complimented him for tricking Peyton Manning and his time as a player at the University of Miami.

