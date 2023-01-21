Ed Reed rails against Bethune-Cook after head-coaching deal falls apart

The contract that Ed Reed had negotiated for weeks to become head football coach at Bethune-Cookman was not ratified, the NFL Hall of Famer announced on Saturday.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer tweeted the HBCU school would not make good on the agreement in principle it had reached with him.

Warning: Salty language in Reed’s impassioned speech.

Ed Reed was notified by Bethune-Cookman that he will no longer be the Head Coach. His response was one of the most impassioned speeches I’ve ever heard & he states @DeionSanders was right. Reed clearly loves these kids. *Warning* — Language pic.twitter.com/M4scgM8ZR9 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 21, 2023

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders showed his support for Reed.

Deion Sanders joined Ed Reed's Instagram Live to show support after Reed was informed that Bethune-Cookman would not be ratifying his contract to become the school's next head coach of the football program.pic.twitter.com/7pZDSfOkS2 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 21, 2023

