Ed Reed rails against Bethune-Cook after head-coaching deal falls apart

2
Barry Werner
·1 min read

The contract that Ed Reed had negotiated for weeks to become head football coach at Bethune-Cookman was not ratified, the NFL Hall of Famer announced on Saturday.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer tweeted the HBCU school would not make good on the agreement in principle it had reached with him.

Warning: Salty language in Reed’s impassioned speech.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders showed his support for Reed.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories