Bill Belichick has seen a lot of football. A lot.

The New England Patriots head coach certainly knows what he's talking about and he didn't hold back when talking about Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed.

On a segment for NFL 100, Reed and Belichick recalled one of the former safety's interception against Manning, a play that Belichick called "one of the greatest plays I've ever seen."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"One of the greatest plays I've ever seen in the NFL."@TwentyER the 🐐.



pic.twitter.com/CWUWGepcDH



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 7, 2019

Just listen to how giddy Belichick got talking about the play.

Reed said he purposefully misplayed a certain coverage so that when Manning watched the film to prepare for the next game, Reed could fake him out the next time.

Manning became an all-time great because of his cerebral approach to football, so it's no hyperbole to say more men have walked on the moon than have outsmarted Peyton Manning on the gridiron. Reed is one of the few players to do so and became a Hall of Famer for playing that way his whole career.

Reed knew the entire time where the ball was going and made Manning look foolish for making that throw.

That's the stuff of legends.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

How Ed Reed pulled off one of the best plays that Bill Belichick has ever seen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington