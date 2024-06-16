Ed Reed inducted into the Frank H. Lemon Playground Hall of Fame Saturday

METAIRIE,LA. — Ed Reed is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame, and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

But he said being honored by his playground is an award as big as all of those.

“This this is a very special, very special. And obviously, you know, never saw it coming,” said Ed Reed.

“I’m Louisiana through and through, you know. New Orleans through and through and Baltimore too because it gave me that chance, and Miami too. Here’s different man here. You know, I grew up here. This is the foundation of my life. You know, I don’t make it without coming through here,” added Reed.

In grade school, on the playground, and in high school, Ed Reed played multiple sports. He said that was critical to his development as both a player and a person.

“Obviously, they’ve changed some rules and got kids going everywhere, focusing on one sport, which I didn’t like because I played everything, you know that Ed. So, as a coach, as a Hall of Famer, I’m like, how y’all not let kids play multiple sports? Why would you want them to all just play that one sport? And I come to the conclusion that’s why most of most coaches, they just want to win where they at, said Reed.”

Ed Reed finished his NFL career with 64 interceptions. He scored 13 touchdowns as a defensive player.

