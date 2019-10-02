OWINGS MILLS, Md. - A familiar face was at Ravens practice in Owings Mills on Wednesday.

Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed took in practice and even asked a question during Wednesday's press conference with coach John Harbaugh - it was about the signing of former Raven linebacker Josh Bynes.

Reed then spoke to the team in the afternoon's practice and gave them encouragement before the team's week five bout with the Steelers.

It's always a good day when Ed's in the huddle. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/nXw9wtBfGC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2019

One of the best safeties in league history, Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He is a member of the Ravens Ring of Honor, was a five-time First-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.

It's a mouthful to list off Reed's accolades as a player, but his presence is still a large impact in the Ravens locker room today.

I met Ed Reed today. Really really really kool. He's the GOAT. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) October 2, 2019

