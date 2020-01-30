Ed Reed headed back to The U in advisory role for Hurricanes’ football program

Ed Reed is a Hurricane once again.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ravens legend will join the staff at the University of Miami in an advisory role to coach Manny Diaz, according to the university.

Visits and vacations are nice, but there is no place like home.



Welcome back, @TwentyER. https://t.co/U3cR88OhP4



— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 30, 2020

Reed's title will be Chief of Staff at his alma mater, where he played from 1997-2001.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Diaz said. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program."

Reed was a consensus All-American in 2000 and 2001, where he won a national championship in his last season as a Hurricane. He was tied for the lead in college football that year with nine interceptions. He also holds the school record for career interceptions (21) and interception yards (389).

He was selected 24th overall by the Ravens in the 2002 NFL Draft, where he spent 11 of his Hall of Fame seasons. He was named 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was a six-time All-Pro selection. Additionally, he won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013.

Off the field, he's served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Bills (in 2016).

Reed is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

