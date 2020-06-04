Ed Reed on Drew Brees' comments on kneeling during anthem: 'You’re a straight sucker'

Count Ed Reed among Drew Brees' many critics after Yahoo Finance shared a clip of an interview with the veteran passer in which he stated that he will never support a player kneeling for the national anthem.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said.

Reed, like many others, was not pleased to hear a main figure in the NFL carry that mindset during such an important time of civil unrest in America. Responding to Brees' comments, the Hall of Famer let the quarterback know exactly how he felt.

"Imma just get straight to it. I see Drew Brees do his part in trying to keep black folk down," Reed said. "You're a straight sucker for that [expletive] Drew Brees...Drew Brees you're a straight sucker, man. You're a sucker for that, bro."

Ed Reed thoughts on Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/zIwZTkpFvL — Grantlong (@Grantlonggg) June 4, 2020

Reed said his frustration stemmed from Brees not understanding what kneeling for the national anthem is truly about, and the fact that it is a peaceful protest. The act that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began was meant to bring attention to the racial injustice and police brutality in the country, not intentionally disrespect the flag.

Being angry about the looting going on across the country is one thing to Reed, but speaking out against players protesting in a peaceful manner is something he could not wrap his head around.

"Why you think all these young people out here protesting? Why you think they out here protesting?" Reed said. "The looting? I could see you speaking on the looting and saying that's bad, you don't support that. But why do you think all these young people are out here protesting?"

Story continues

Reed ended his remarks by addressing those who may defend Brees or still support him in the future due to his play on the field. To the former Raven, wins are not an excuse to justify an action.

"For all my Saints fans, for all my New Orleans people who still like your [expletive] just because they want to win games. Ya'll right with him, you understand?" Reed said "Drew Brees, you're a sucker, you're going to be a sucker. You understand? Punk, man."

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ed Reed on Drew Brees' comments on kneeling during anthem: 'Youre a straight sucker' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington