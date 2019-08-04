Ed Reed accidentally thanks Bill Belichick instead of Brian Billick in Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

Ed Reed accidentally thanked the wrong coach during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday night. While seemingly trying to recognize former Ravens coach Brian Billick, the eight-time All-Pro safety thanked Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Greatest Freudian slip in HOF history. Ed Reed thanks "Coach Belichick and his staff" right after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Bisciotti looked like he'd seen a ghost. Goes on to thank "Coach Harbaugh and his staff" and camera cuts there in time to see Harbaugh make the gas face — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 4, 2019

Billick coached Reed from 2002-07, while Belichick was one of Reed's chief rival throughout his playing career.

Before his speech, Reed told Tom E. Curran how competing against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, "was the best," so either the architect of the Patriots dynasty was already on his mind, or he really thought the competition between the Pats and Ravens made him a worthy inclusion. We're going to go with the Freudian slip on this one.

On a night where the Patriots had one player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they ended up a subject of three players' speeches. Playing against them must really stick in players minds.

