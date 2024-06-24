Ed Policy elected successor to Mark Murphy as Packers president and CEO

The Green Bay Packers board of directors elected Ed Policy as the successor to Mark Murphy as president and CEO, the team announced Monday.

Policy, 53, will take over for Murphy when he retires in July of 2025.

Policy was recommended by the team’s search committee and was elected by a unanimous vote from the board. He will become the franchise’s 11th CEO.

From Murphy: “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization.”

Policy has been with the Packers since the 2012 season. He is entering his 13th season as the Vice President and general counsel in 2024. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2018.

From Policy: “This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it.

“We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted.”

Policy previously worked at the executive level in the Arena Football League and with the NFL before joining the Packers. He was a leader in the development of Titletown, the commercialized area around Lambeau Field.

