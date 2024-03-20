Ed Orgeron’s son Parker joins Miami football staff

Ed Orgeron may be out of coaching for now, but his sons are keeping busy. The Orgeron family’s connection with Miami football continues to grow as Parker Orgeron is set to join the staff as a defensive backs assistant.

Parker is now the second of former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s sons to take a job with the Hurricanes. Cody Orgeron was already with the program, serving as a QB analyst.

Both Parker and Cody played for Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry when Guidry was the head coach at McNeese.

Prior to Miami, Parker Orgeron was at Baylor as a quality control coach on former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s staff.

Miami has added former Baylor quality control assistant Parker Orgeron, the son of Ed Orgeron and twin brother of Miami QB analyst Cody Orgeron, as an off-field defensive backs assistant. Cody and Parker played at McNease State under DC Lance Guidry. https://t.co/WgpEzWIZzP pic.twitter.com/bZZlMxDIOI — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) March 18, 2024

As for Ed Orgeron, he has yet to take another job since leaving LSU in 2021, but he made an appearance at Tulane last week as the Green Wave began their first spring practice under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Orgeron spoke to the team after practice.

Coach Ed Orgeron took some time to speak with Tulane football team. 🌊#RollWave 🎥 via: @GreenWaveFB pic.twitter.com/l7ix3lhBUn — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) March 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire