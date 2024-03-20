Advertisement

Ed Orgeron’s son Parker joins Miami football staff

Will Rosenblatt
·1 min read

Ed Orgeron may be out of coaching for now, but his sons are keeping busy. The Orgeron family’s connection with Miami football continues to grow as Parker Orgeron is set to join the staff as a defensive backs assistant.

Parker is now the second of former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s sons to take a job with the Hurricanes. Cody Orgeron was already with the program, serving as a QB analyst.

Both Parker and Cody played for Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry when Guidry was the head coach at McNeese.

Prior to Miami, Parker Orgeron was at Baylor as a quality control coach on former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s staff.

As for Ed Orgeron, he has yet to take another job since leaving LSU in 2021, but he made an appearance at Tulane last week as the Green Wave began their first spring practice under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Orgeron spoke to the team after practice.

