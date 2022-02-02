Ed Orgeron’s son, Parker joins the Louisiana-Lafayette coaching staff

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s son, Parker Orgeron, has joined head coach Michael Desormeaux’s staff at Louisiana-Lafayette as an offensive analyst per this report.

Parker played wide receiver for McNeese for three seasons (2016-2018), but concussions sidelined his college career as an athlete. So he followed the footsteps of his father, Ed, and became a coach.

His coaching career began as a McNeese student assistant in 2019 and he has been a player development intern at LSU since September 2020. At ULL, Parker Orgeron will work under new Cajuns associate head coach Jorge Munoz.

Munoz was hired by Desormeaux after Cajuns head coach, Billy Napier, left for Gainsville. Munoz spent 10 seasons at ULL from 2008 to 2016. He worked as a pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2008 to 2010, receivers coach from 2011 to 2015, and again in 2017. In 2016, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Napier let him go after 2017 and he spent the next two years working in the Bayou under the tutelage of Ed Orgeron. He was an offensive analyst for LSU during the 2019 National Championship season. Munoz left LSU after 2019 to be a receivers coach at Baylor under former LSU defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, but he was fired along with offensive coordinator, Larry Fedora after the 2020 season.

He returned to LSU in 2021 as an Offensive Analyst where Parker was working his second season as an LSU intern. The rest, as they say, is history. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the 2021 season 13-1. They were the Champions of the Sun Belt and winners of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.