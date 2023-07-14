Ed Orgeron shuts down rumors of interest in Northwestern job

After the Northwestern Wildcats fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald earlier this week following allegations of hazing and racism on the team, one strange report caught the college football world’s attention.

According to InsideNU, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was interested in the opening though he hadn’t been contacted by the school. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

After speaking with Orgeron, college football insider Bruce Feldman said that there is “no truth” to any reports that he has an interest in the job. Orgeron went even further, going on the record with The Advocate’s Sheldon Mickens while (literally) laughing off the rumors.

“I started getting all these messages,” Orgeron said. “Man, I don’t know where they get this stuff.”

On Thursday, it was reported that recently hired defensive coordinator David Braun would serve as the Wildcats interim coach for the 2023 season.

Orgeron, who last coached at LSU in 2021 and won a national championship in 2019 as the highlight of his six-year stint in Baton Rouge, said that he’s enjoying retirement and not looking for head coaching opportunities right now.

Still, as long as Orgeron is unemployed, this probably won’t be the last Coach O-related coaching rumor we hear.

