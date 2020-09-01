Ed Orgeron says more LSU players considering sitting out 2020 season

LSU is set to play football this fall, but they’re going to be doing it without several players who were expected to be playing prominent roles for the team.

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin joined wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, cornerback Kary Vincent and defensive lineman Neil Farrell in making the decision to sit out this season in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. On a Tuesday videoconference, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that other players are still considering whether they’ll join that quartet.

“There’s a couple of guys that are thinking about it to be honest with you . . . Hopefully they don’t,” Orgeron said, via Matt Zenith of AL.com. “But again, if they do, that’s what we’re living in. But we have depth. And if they do opt out, we’re still going to have a great football team.”

History says Orgeron will be proven correct about the depth of talent on hand at LSU, but losing four or more starters should make it more difficult for the team to mount a defense of their national title.

