Ed Orgeron says LSU locker room had no A/C at Texas, Longhorns AD says otherwise

What would college football be without a little controversy?

After LSU’s impressive win over Texas in Austin on Saturday night, there were some rumblings going around the internet that there was no air conditioning in the visiting locker room at Darrell K Royal Stadium for the Tigers.

When asked about it on Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that it was true. Orgeron also said LSU was prepared and brought a fleet of fans in after being tipped off by Louisiana Tech, Texas’ Week 1 opponent.

#LSU Coach O seems to confirm there was no air conditioning in the Tigers' locker room at Texas, something Louisiana Tech warned them about. pic.twitter.com/Llm3lG4csJ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 9, 2019

Later Monday, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement contradicting Orgeron’s comments. Del Conte said that the air conditioning in the visiting locker room is “in good working order.”

“The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we’ve heard of any issues in that area,” Del Conte said. “We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests. Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order.”

Texas officials were “angered” by Orgeron’s comments, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

LSU dealt with cramping during game

It was a hot, hot night in Texas on Saturday. The official game notes listed the gametime temperature as 98 degrees. Throughout the game, several LSU players were slowed by cramps — much to the chagrin of the skeptical UT fans who believed the LSU players were trying to slow down the Longhorns’ tempo by faking injuries.

Orgeron said Monday he attributed the cramping more to the fact that his defense was out on the field for 93 plays.

"We did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better,” Orgeron said. “At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."

LSU moved up to No. 4 in the AP poll after beating Texas in Austin on Saturday night. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

LSU is used to warm temperatures — and Texas is nowhere near as humid as Baton Rouge. To combat issues with cramping in the future, Orgeron said the team has already talked about having more IV treatments available for the players at halftime.

“I think the humidity was like 23 percent. It wasn't like Louisiana, but our guys did cramp up in the second half,” Orgeron said. “We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some more IVs at halftime. Didn't seem like nobody needed one at that time, but to prevent that I think that more guys will get IVs at halftime, obviously with the doctor's approval."

I’m sure this won’t be the last we hear about this, especially with Texas visiting Baton Rouge for the second half of the home-and-home series next year.

