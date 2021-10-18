What Ed Orgeron said during his press conference Sunday night

The LSU Tigers called a press conference on Sunday night following the news that Ed Orgeron would no longer be the head coach following the season. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger broke the news on Sunday afternoon.

The head coach that led the Tigers to the 2019 national championship has been under fire for the better part of the last two seasons. It felt that a move was inevitable, a matter of when not if a move would be made. That became clear following the embarrassing loss to Kentucky.

The LSU leadership made it public and they will begin their search for the next head coach of the Tigers.

Ed Orgeron released the following statement through the LSU Football social media channels:

DEAR TIGER NATION: Five years ago, I fulfilled a lifelong dream and returned to LSU to lead the Tigers into Death Valley. I have loved LSU since I first touched a football in Lafourche Parish in the late 1960s. I loved the Tigers when I enrolled as a freshman defensive lineman in 1979. I loved the Tigers when I left to continue my playing career elsewhere, and I loved them every step of my professional journey — even from far away — as my career took me across America until I returned 35 years later. My love for LSU has only strengthened over the past five years. All I wanted to do when I accepted the position as head coach in 2016 was to build a championship program and make the state of Louisiana proud. With the hard work and support of talented players, loyal assistants, dedicated staff, and the most passionate fans in college football, we did just that in 2019. I have always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff. I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years. Thank you to the entire LSU family for the opportunity to coach one of the greatest college football teams of all-time. I’ll continue to fight, as will our team, throughout the rest of the season. Geaux Tigers, ED ORGERON

We have collected some of the quotes from Orgeron’s press conference with Scott Woodward.

Will anything change for the team moving forward?

“Nothing’s gonna change”, Orgeron said. “We’re going to focus on beating Ole Miss, we’re going to take the same attitude we had going into the Florida week. I just told them how it was. Nobody said nothing. Nobody talked. It was about five minutes. I told them exactly what I told y’all. I understood the expectations of LSU and I knew after the Kentucky game that we were heading down a road that wasn’t positive for LSU. There was going to be a change made and I just felt that.”

When asked about evaluating himself over the last season plus, Orgeron stated that he isn’t the one to evaluate himself. “I let y’all do that. Y’all do it enough. I could care less about it.”

Is there a difference now that the news is public?

“The weight was lifted off of me because I felt like we were gonna win. That was yesterday. I didn’t know everything was going to be finalized, but now, that doesn’t matter. That’s not the way I’m gonna coach, that’s not the way I’m gonna be. I want to be the same guy I was today and be the same guy tomorrow with this football team until my last day here at LSU.”

Will there be a difference in recruiting?

“I’m gonna tell them to LSU. I’m going to still recruit the players, tell them to come to LSU, this is a great place. I recruited them to come to LSU. Why would I tell them any different now? So I’m going to tell them to come to LSU. This is a great place, they’re going to hire a great coach, you can have great success here at LSU. My message to the recruits will not change. I met with two today.”

Will he coach in 2022?

“No. I want to take a little time off. I’m 60 years old. I’ve coached for 37 years. I think I’m going to have enough money to buy me a hamburger every once in a while, maybe a double-meat cheeseburger, croissant. I want to take a little time off to find out what direction I want to be in. You asked me if today I think I’m not gonna coach, that may be different in a month from now, but right now, I want to take a little time off and spend with my kids.”

When it came to coaching in the bowl game, Orgeron simply stated “yes.”

The head coach also wouldn’t give any advice for the next head coach stating it’s “not my job to do that.” It was a very awkward exchange between reporters and both men sitting at the table on Sunday. For now, it will be business as usual while Woodward and leadership begin their search. The athletic director is ready to move in a different direction.