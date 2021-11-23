Ed Orgeron praises Austin Deculus ahead of his school record 60th start

Offensive lineman Austin Deculus will play in his 60th game this Saturday against Texas A&M, becoming the first LSU football player ever to do so in program history.

Ed Orgeron talked about how important his relationship with Deculus has been and how Deculus is one of the all-time greats for LSU.

“Austin is a very hard worker. He’s a great player. Started his first game in the Swamp as a freshman when we won. He’s always been there for me. Anytime I needed him… Think about all the great Tigers that have played, and he’s played more than any of them. That tells you how tough he is, he’s a great young man who was raised right. He’s got great character. I think he’s going to be in the NFL, and hopefully he plays a long time.” -Ed Orgeron

LSU (5-6) takes on No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3) on November 27th at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

