Ed Orgeron on viral locker room speech: 'It was just a fiery moment'

It would be an understatement to say Ed Orgeron was fired up after LSU’s triumph over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

In an enlivened postgame locker-room speech that went viral on social media Saturday night, Orgeron had this to say: “We’re gonna beat their ass in recruiting. We’re gonna beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide, what? F--- you!”

But Orgeron’s fiery speech wasn’t supposed to reach the masses. It only did because an LSU player was live-streaming the post-game celebration on Instagram.

Asked about the situation Monday, Orgeron told reporters that he wishes “it wouldn’t have happened.” And his answer was twofold. He wishes players weren’t so compelled to pull out their phones during moments like that, and he also chalked up what he said as an expression of the emotions that come out when you win a big game against a rival.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after beating the Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"The things that I say outside to the media, those are the things that I want to get out. If I wanted that to get out, I would have said that outside,” Orgeron said. “You get emotional. When you talk to your team, it’s your family. Just like we all talk to our family. We all talk around the dinner table, we say some things that outside the family we don’t say.

"It was no means to hurt anybody or nothing like that. It was just a fiery moment, a very emotional moment with our team. That’s all that was.”

Here’s Orgeron’s full answer, via WWL-TV:

If you walked into any football locker room across America, you’d likely hear things of a similar tenor to what Orgeron expressed in the heat of the moment on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. LSU fans loved it. Some Alabama fans understood it, others were upset by it, and all Alabama fans, coaches and players certainly won’t forget it.

But Orgeron had reason to be excited and boast. His Tigers jumped out to a 33-13 halftime lead and eventually held on for a 46-41 victory to remain undefeated and move into the driver’s seat for the SEC West crown.

The win also snapped LSU’s eight-game losing streak to Alabama and could move LSU into the No. 1 ranking in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings.

