Ed Orgeron: LSU QB Myles Brennan 'doubtful' against Florida if game is played Saturday

If LSU plays at Florida on Saturday as scheduled, the Tigers could be without QB Myles Brennan.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that Brennan is “doubtful” for the game due to injury. Orgeron said that Brennan didn’t practice on Tuesday and was not set to practice Wednesday.

Brennan played the entirety of the defending national champions’ 45-41 loss at Missouri. That game sent the Tigers to a 1-2 record to start the season. Brennan, a redshirt junior, is in his first season as the Tigers’ starter after taking over for No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Joe Burrow.

Orgeron indicated that Brennan had been injured in the Missouri game on a first-half hit near the sideline.

If Brennan can’t play on Saturday, there’s not a clear answer for who would start in his absence. Either true freshman T.J. Finley or true freshman Max Johnson could make his first start.

That is, of course, if the game happens. Florida suspended all football activities on Tuesday because of a coronavirus outbreak among the team. The school said Tuesday morning that five players had tested positive for COVID-19, but multiple reports that afternoon said as many as 19 players had tested positive. If Florida doesn’t have 53 scholarship players or is below specific position minimums because of coronavirus cases and contact tracing, Saturday’s game will not be played.

If the game is postponed it would be the second SEC game this weekend to be postponed. Missouri and Vanderbilt are now playing Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 cases at Vanderbilt.

Brennan is the only LSU QB who has thrown a pass in 2020. He’s 79-of-131 passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions in three games. The Tigers have averaged nearly 39 points per game so far in 2020 but have given up 32 points per game. That’s why LSU has a losing record.

