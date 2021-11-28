Ed Orgeron, LSU find late magic to knock off Texas A&M 27-24

The magic has not run out for the LSU Tigers and Ed Orgeron. Facing a four-point deficit with under two minutes remaining in the game, Max Johnson engineered the comeback. After taking multiple sacks on the night, he found a way. The team faced a second and five from their own 20 when the lefty was sacked and the Tigers had a third and 11. It came down to a fourth and six when the offense really got rolling.

Johnson found Jack Bech to keep the game going with an 11-yard catch and run. On the next play, it was Jaray Jenkins, who showed up again for the offense. He went for 31 yards and Malik Nabers added another 11 to get them to the Aggies’ 28-yard line. After a pair of incompletions, Johnson found Jenkins again for the touchdown. LSU took the lead with just 0:20 left on the clock.

It was all up to the defense that had kept the team in games time and time again. Damone Clark was the hero late in this game as he was able to throw Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada to the turn to all but end it. The back-to-back sacks by the senior linebacker sealed the victory. The Tigers will end the season 6-6 and become bowl eligible.

After leading 17-7 at the half, it appeared to unravel for the Tigers as their offense became stagnant. However, it was the sophomore quarterback that was able to will this team to a win to avoid the first losing season since 1999. The Tigers will now likely look at a Texas Bowl appearance against a Big 12 opponent. For now, Orgeron gets to go out on top as they await their bowl invite next week.