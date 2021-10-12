Ed Orgeron and LSU among midseason takeaways that are less than flattering

The midseason mark is officially here for the LSU Tigers and for most of the college football teams in the FBS. After six games the team sits at 3-3 (1-2) and overall are 8-8 since the beginning of the 2020 season.

The college football staff at ESPN spent some time discussing their midseason takeaways, of course, one topic of conversation being the LSU Tigers. However, when the Tigers came up it was less than flattering for the purple and gold.

The first time they uttered the name LSU it was when discussing the biggest disappointment of the season. Two of the analysts on the panel went with the LSU Tigers and their poor performance over the last 16 games since the title-winning performance.

Chris Low:

LSU has recruited far too well to be staring down the barrel of a second straight non-winning season. The Tigers, ranked No. 16 in the AP preseason poll, are 3-3 and still have to face Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The magical 2019 national championship season seems like forever ago, and the real drama now in Baton Rouge is whether Ed Orgeron will make it through the season

Alex Scarborough:

To see LSU the last season and a half is to almost forget what happened in 2019. The team that went undefeated and won a national championship is gone in mind, body and spirit. It has been replaced by a program that’s 8-8 since the start of last season and is still struggling to find its footing. What’s most perplexing is how they’ve lost, no longer able to run the ball effectively or play above-average defense. Who would have ever thought we’d say those two things about LSU? Give Orgeron credit for trying to make a course correction after the train wreck of last season, revamping the coaching staff and hiring two new coordinators, but it doesn’t appear to be working. Now he’s in danger of becoming another Gene Chizik, who led Auburn to the national championship only to be fired a short time later.

The other teams mentioned were the UNC Tar Heels, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, and last year’s darling, Iowa State.

Among the other topics of discussion was the favorite coaching storyline, David Hale went with the Ed Orgeron situation brewing down on the Bayou.

The next mention of the LSU Tigers came when discussing the favorite coaching storyline. A bit odd to consider the Orgeron situation as your favorite given the amount of tension surrounding the head coach of the Tigers.

Whispers have become groans to a full-blown roar following the game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Since that title game, the Tigers are just 6-7 under Orgeron in conference play. That will sit well with absolutely nobody, especially in the SEC with everyone expects you to win in Death Valley.

Hale’s comments really drive it home with the story of college coaching in today’s game. Certain coaches can get away with lulls, but not when you’re Ed Orgeron. A coach that didn’t record a full season winning record until the 2017 campaign. That year the Tigers finished 9-4 after the 3-2 start, which included an embarrassing loss to Troy.

The Tigers would manage to finish the year third in the SEC West and earned a Citrus Bowl berth. This year many have wondered if the team will even reach a bowl game at this point, that remains to be seen. It is an uphill climb for this team that looked like zombies against Kentucky.

Back to Hale’s comment.

Hale: