Ed Oliver says Bills can ‘hold it together’ without Von Miller

The Buffalo Bills don’t have a choice, they’ve got to figure out a way to keep their pass rush alive without the services of Von Miller.

Miller, 32, sustained a knee injury in his team’s 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. As it currently stands, it’s unclear how long he will be out.

According to reports, Miller and the Bills (8-3) plan to wait up to 10 days before determining what to do next. If swelling goes down and it’s deemed possible, Miller will put off surgery and return to action this year.

Bare minimum, Miller was already ruled out for Buffalo’s next game on Thursday against the New England Patriots. For the time being, others have to step up and the Bills believe they can do just that.

“I mean, what else are we going to do?” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said via the Buffalo News.

Oliver, who is having a positive season of his own, did acknowledge the challenge.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa now–I said, ‘We could hold it together until you get back.’ Now, Von is Von, don’t get me wrong. Hey, but we’ve got to hold together,” Oliver added.

Miller’s difference has been felt in his first year in Orchard Park. Not only is he leading the team with eight sacks, his presence has seemed to improved those around him. Fellow defensive linemen such as Oliver and Greg Rousseau are also have had better impacts.

Speaking of Rousseau, he has battle an ankle injury as of late. So has AJ Epenesa.

Those two are back on the practice field ahead of facing the Patriots and they’ll get their first chance to prove themselves without Miller.

Even with Rousseau and Epenesa potentially returning, it’s still going to take a full group effort. With the rotation Buffalo has run on their defensive front since Sean McDermott’s arrival, players like Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson are likely the players that will be thrust into more playing time.

Basham knows that.

“We’ve got to fulfil those shoes,” Basham said via Spectrum News. “We’re definitely up for it. No one is selfless enough to shy away from the challenge.”

And that’s exactly what they’re going to get out of the gate.

Pro Football Focus is very high on the Patriots’ offensive line that the Bills are set to face next. The football analytics outlet graded New England’s unit as the sixth-best O-line in the NFL through 12 games.

The defensive front for Buffalo will be thrown right into the deep end out of the gate without Miller.

