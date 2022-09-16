Ed Oliver remains out of practice

Ed Oliver‘s injured right ankle continues to keep him out of practice. The Bills played Sept. 8, and they don’t play again until Monday night.

But the defensive tackle’s absence from both practices this week puts in doubt his availability for the game against the Titans.

Oliver played only 17 of 66 defensive snaps in the win over the Rams.

The Bills did not practice Friday, holding a walk-through instead, so their report is an estimation.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) also remained out.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) were full participants.

