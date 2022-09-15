Ed Oliver misses practice with an ankle injury

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver injured his ankle in last Thursday’s season-opening win over the Rams. He played only 17 of 66 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Oliver said afterward that he was “fine” and had just “rolled over” his ankle.

But a week later, Oliver isn’t back on the field.

He was a non-participant at Thursday’s practice, but it’s too early to determine Oliver’s status for Monday night’s home opener against the Titans.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time. We’ll see where it goes from there,” coach Sean McDermott said, via Alec White of the team website.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) did not practice. Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) were full participants.

