Ed Oliver extension created salary cap space for the Bills

Based on the sequence of events, it seemed things went this way. Now that’s confirmed.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the extension that the Buffalo Bills signed defensive tackle Ed Oliver to ended up freeing up salary cap space. A move which allowed the team to add free agent pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

Oliver’s four-year extension is worth up to $68 million. Oliver’s average on his new deal makes him the 16th highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

In Oliver’s new deal, his base salary was reportedly reduced to $2.028 million in 2023. That has dropped his cap hit, which created $5.775M in cap space for Buffalo to work with.

Per Over The Cap, Oliver’s cap number is $4.978M next season and it previously was slated to be around $10M. Oliver was playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this year.

In agreeing to that adjustment, Oliver has helped the Bills add Floyd.

Reportedly, Floyd has inked a one-year deal in Buffalo worth $7M. He can earn up to $9M if he hits certain incentives.

Full details of Floyd’s contract have yet to be reported.

