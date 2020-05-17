Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested overnight in Houston.

According to the Montgomery County Jail, Oliver is being held on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver was pulled over in response to a 911 call by another driver, according to MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com. According to the report, Oliver had an open beer between his legs and was brought in for a mandatory blood draw before being taken to jail. A search of his car found a pistol. No drugs were found.

The Bills chose Oliver with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He had a good rookie season and is viewed as a building block for the Bills’ franchise, but this incident leaves open the possibility that he’ll miss part of this season with a league-mandated suspension.

Ed Oliver arrested for DWI, unlawfully carrying a weapon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk