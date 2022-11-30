Defensive tackle Ed Oliver gave the Bills plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

Oliver was a major reason why the Bills were able to outlast the Lions for a 28-25 win last Thursday. Oliver had six tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the course of the win.

The forced fumble and fumble recovery both came on the same second quarter play and Oliver’s strip of Lions running back Jamaal Williams was followed by the team’s second touchdown of the afternoon.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Oliver has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week in honor of that performance.

Ed Oliver is the AFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk