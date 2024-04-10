Ed Karpovich Wins 400th Career Match as University of Scranton Head Golf Coach

The University of Scranton head golf coach Ed Karpovich reached 400 career victories as the men’s golf team (304) defeated Marywood (324), Wilkes (325) and Misericordia (361) at Glenmaura National Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. Tomorrow’s Biondi Memorial Invitational has been postponed, so the Royals men’s team travels to Drew University for the Drew Invitational on Saturday.

