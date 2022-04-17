Ed Jasper, former Falcons DL, has passed away at age 49

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Ed Jasper, a former defensive lineman for the Atlanta Falcons and Tyler, Texas native, passed away on Friday at the age of 49.

A standout at Texas A&M, Jasper was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 1997 draft. Jasper played nine NFL seasons, including six years in Atlanta (1999-2004) where he started 58 games and recorded 14 sacks.

Sadly, Jasper wasn’t the only member of the Falcons family to pass away over the weekend.

Bob Harrison, a Falcons scout and assistant coach passed away on Friday, the team announced Saturday afternoon:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of longtime Falcons scout and assistant coach Bob Harrison who passed away Friday. May he rest in peace.”

