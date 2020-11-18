Ed Donatell still not back with Broncos after long battle with COVID-19

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has been out all month as he continues to battle COVID-19, and today it was revealed that Donatell spent time in the hospital.

The 63-year-old Donatell hasn’t been with the team for the last three games and today linebacker Alexander Johnson confirmed that Donatell was previously hospitalized.

“I know he’s been in the hospital, we definitely send our prayers up,” Johnson said, via Jeff Lewold of ESPN. “definitely miss him.”

Donatell is now feeling well enough that he has been able to join virtual meetings with the Broncos, but head coach Vic Fangio said he doesn’t expect Donatell back in the building this week. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the United States, it’s particularly important that the NFL takes all necessary steps to keeping older coaches safe.

