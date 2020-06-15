Linebacker Bradley Chubb has been one of the few Broncos players allowed at the team’s facility this offseason because he’s been rehabbing last year’s torn ACL and Chubb said recently that it has been “weird” to be working in an empty building.

It also appears to have been a productive period of time. Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said that he’s expecting a full rebound for Chubb based on the rehab work he’s seen the linebacker doing on video this offseason.

“He’s just good in all areas,” Donatell said on a conference call, via the team’s website. “He’s such a solid, consistent person in all areas of his life. He’s just got a lot of skill and ability. But this is a [player] that’s going to be a great Bronco for a long time; we just didn’t get to see enough of it last year, because of the injury. We’ve seen him running on tape, and he’s full speed and ready to go. You’ll see a really good year from him.”

Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie before being limited to one in four games last season. A return to health and top form would make life easier for Donatell’s unit in 2020.

Ed Donatell says Bradley Chubb is “full speed and ready to go” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk