Ed Donatell leaving Broncos, but it appears not for the Seahawks as originally expected

After firing former head coach Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos also parted ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Denver replaced Fangio with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and the Broncos are expected to replace Donatell with Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero after the Super Bowl.

After leaving the Broncos, Donatell was expected to join the Seattle Seahawks in a senior defensive role, reuniting with Pete Carroll.

It now appears that Donatell is changing course. The 65-year-old coach “has emerged as the favorite” for the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Ed Donatell has emerged as the favorite or the Vikings defensive coordinator position, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. Seattle – which was hiring him as a defensive assistant – is now bracing to lose him. New coach Kevin O’Connell getting plenty of experience on defense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2022

Minnesota is expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach after the Super Bowl. Donatell appears to be O’Connell’s pick to run the Vikings’ defense.

Meanwhile, Fangio has drawn interest from the Miami Dolphins. New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is also expected to hire tight ends coach Jon Embree, who had an interview with the Broncos on Monday.

We are tracking all of Denver’s coaching changes on this page.

