Ed Donatell leaving Broncos, but it appears not for the Seahawks as originally expected

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
After firing former head coach Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos also parted ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Denver replaced Fangio with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and the Broncos are expected to replace Donatell with Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero after the Super Bowl.

After leaving the Broncos, Donatell was expected to join the Seattle Seahawks in a senior defensive role, reuniting with Pete Carroll.

It now appears that Donatell is changing course. The 65-year-old coach “has emerged as the favorite” for the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Minnesota is expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach after the Super Bowl. Donatell appears to be O’Connell’s pick to run the Vikings’ defense.

Meanwhile, Fangio has drawn interest from the Miami Dolphins. New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is also expected to hire tight ends coach Jon Embree, who had an interview with the Broncos on Monday.

We are tracking all of Denver’s coaching changes on this page.

