ECU's Birchfield nabs GAC baseball honor

Apr. 3—RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University junior Cal Birchfield was named the Co-Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league for the ninth week of the 2024 season.

This marks Birchfield's first GAC weekly honor and the program's first since February 25, 2020.

The Rattan High School product had a dominant performance on Saturday, throwing a six-hit complete game against Oklahoma Baptist to help the Tigers secure the series victory. In his seven innings pitched, he struck out three and walked two in the 3-1 win to pick up his second-straight victory on the bump.

Birchfield's performance played a pivotal role as ECU clinched its first GAC series victory since April 8-9, 2022, providing positive momentum for the team moving forward.

The ECU baseball team will now gear up for its next GAC matchup on the road against Northwestern Oklahoma State University. The two teams will square off at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday in Alva.